Jewish Organizations Express Concerns Over Pope’s Statement

Several Jewish groups have raised concerns and sought clarification from Pope Francis following his recent remarks that seemed to accuse both Hamas and Israel of “terrorism.” The comments were made after the Pope met with Jewish relatives of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinians with family in Gaza.

During a general audience in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis expressed empathy for both sides, acknowledging the pain caused by conflicts. He stated, “This is not war. This is terrorism,” emphasizing the need for prayers to prevent further violence.

The Council of the Assembly of Italian Rabbis (ARI) released a strong statement, criticizing the Pope for publicly accusing both sides of terrorism. The ARI also accused unspecified “Church leaders” of failing to denounce the Hamas attack and of attempting to maintain a false impartiality.

At a press conference with the Pope, participants reported that he condemned Hamas’ actions as terrorism while also denouncing the use of terror as a justification for further acts of terror. Additionally, he used the word “genocide” to describe the situation in Gaza.

Hamas militants had crossed the border fence on October 7th, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people and the hostage-taking of around 240 individuals, according to Israeli sources. Subsequently, Israeli bombardment in the Hamas-controlled territory has led to the deaths of over 14,000 Gazans, with approximately 40% of the casualties being children, according to local health authorities.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC), in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed gratitude to the Pope for meeting with the families of hostages and his continued calls for their release. However, they requested further clarification from the Vatican regarding his characterization of the Israel-Hamas conflict as “terrorism,” emphasizing that Israel’s actions were a response to terrorism while condemning Hamas’ violence.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization based in the United States, urged the Pope to remember that the suffering and loss since October 7th stem from the deplorable actions of Hamas. They attributed the suffering of both hostages’ families and civilians in Gaza to the brutal and deadly actions carried out by Hamas, equating it with the worst mass murder of Jews since World War II.

The Italian rabbis reflected on the value of decades of Jewish-Christian dialogue and questioned the Vatican’s response, referring to it as “diplomatic acrobatics,” particularly when Jews are attacked.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who has participated in peace missions for the Pope, defended him by clarifying that the Pope does not place all parties on the same level and understands the motivations behind the Israeli government’s actions.

As Jewish organizations seek further clarification and express concerns over the Pope’s statement, it is essential to engage in dialogue and understanding to address the complexities of the Israel-Hamas conflict and work towards a lasting resolution.

