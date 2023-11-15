Jewish Community in Germany Facing Challenges Amidst Rising Tensions

Berlin, Germany – Recent antisemitic attacks in Germany have left Chancellor Olaf Scholz feeling “ashamed and outraged.” As the anniversary of the November pogroms of 1938 is marked, Germany’s historic responsibility towards Israel is being questioned. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to social discord in Germany, causing some Jewish individuals to hide their identities out of fear.

Noa, a resident of Berlin, shares her concerns about living in fear due to her Jewish identity. She questions why she should be afraid to be herself. Aaron, who fled the war in Ukraine, also feels unsafe in Berlin, choosing not to publicly display traditional Jewish items such as his kippah and tzitzit due to the perceived support for terrorist organizations in the city.

The rise in antisemitism across Europe since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began has caused widespread fear and anxiety. In Germany, the situation is particularly concerning due to the country’s Nazi past. Incidents like the petrol bomb attacks on a Berlin synagogue in October only exacerbate these fears. Preliminary police figures indicate that cases of antisemitism were already increasing before the Hamas attacks, with the majority being attributed to far-right groups.

In response to these concerns, senior politicians in Germany have urged individuals, especially those from left-wing and Muslim backgrounds, to distance themselves from the actions of Hamas. Supporting and ensuring Israel’s security has long been a pillar of German foreign policy, declared a Staatsräson (reason of state) by former Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2008. However, this doctrine is being challenged on the streets of cities like Berlin.

Recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Berlin have put Germany’s state doctrine to the test. While some protests have been banned, others, like the 9,000-strong march, have been allowed to proceed. Attendees like Nadim Jarrar express frustration with what they perceive as a one-sided narrative, advocating for more open discussions about Israel’s actions. Criticism and dialogue, he believes, are essential for every nation.

The tensions on the streets of Germany highlight the complexities surrounding Germany’s relationship with Israel and the challenges faced by the Jewish community. As the nation grapples with its past and confronts current realities, finding a balance between historic responsibility and open discussions continues to be a pressing issue.

