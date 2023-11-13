Jewish Americans Advocate for Peace in the Middle East

Protests calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war continue to gain momentum in the United States, with many Jewish Americans joining in the demonstrations. However, these activists are facing hostility within their own communities. The younger generation, in particular, is showing a significant shift in political views, reflecting a growing dissatisfaction with the Israeli government’s right-wing policies.

Ally, a 21-year-old student from New York, who is part of the Jewish Voice For Peace movement, has been personally affected by this division. After attending several protests, she was kicked out of a family Shabbat dinner by her father, a staunch Zionist. Such conflicts have become commonplace in recent weeks, with Rabbi Ari-Lev Fornari noting that almost everyone in his community has experienced similar disputes with family members.

These ideological disagreements often stem from generational differences and a growing sense of “political homelessness” felt by liberal Jews. The Pew Research Center reports that while half of Jewish Americans aged 65 and older consider Israel an essential part of their Jewish identity, only 35% of those aged 29 and younger share the same sentiment. This polarization has left many young activists seeking refuge in youth-led movements like Jewish Voice For Peace, as they feel marginalized within mainstream Jewish communities.

Moreover, the issue extends beyond familial conflicts and spills over into college campuses and online spaces. Activists like Ally have faced discrimination, death threats, and exclusion from places where they should feel safe to practice their faith and culture. Many individuals fear the real-life consequences of expressing opposing viewpoints, leading to a culture of vitriol and silence.

Despite these challenges, Jewish Americans advocating for peace in the Middle East remain committed to their cause. Their mission goes beyond achieving a cease-fire; it strives to address the long-standing human rights violations endured by the Palestinian people. According to these activists, their Jewish identity and religious teachings compel them to stand up for those who face oppression and violence.

