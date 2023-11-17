Progressive Jewish Americans Demand Immediate End to Israel-Hamas Conflict

Progressive Jewish Americans across the United States are taking a stand and demanding an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Their passionate calls, such as “Not in our name,” “never again for anyone,” and “ceasefire now,” have led to numerous acts of civil disobedience, causing disruptions at train stations, highways, and government buildings. Thousands of Jewish American protesters have participated in these actions, making their voices heard from coast to coast.

The growing demand for a ceasefire among Jewish Americans aligns with the sentiments of the majority of U.S. voters. According to a poll conducted by Data for Progress, a progressive think tank and polling firm, 66% of American voters agree with the idea of a ceasefire. This widespread support reflects a complex relationship between America’s Jewish population and Israel, as their views on the conflict differ widely.

A 2021 survey by Pew Research Center revealed that while nearly half of Jewish Americans consider caring about Israel to be essential to their Jewish identity, 16% believe it is not important at all. There exists a diverse range of opinions within the community, with some viewing Israel as an apartheid state and others expressing strong support for Israel and its right to defend itself. These differing perspectives have been further highlighted during the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Amidst the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the conflict, it is important to acknowledge the human toll it has taken. The Hamas attack on October 7 claimed the lives of over 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostages. In response, Israel’s assault on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 11,000 Palestinians, according to the city’s health ministry. The region’s already strained healthcare system has been pushed to the brink, with hospitals closing or running out of essential supplies. The lack of clean water and basic necessities has exacerbated the suffering of Gaza’s population, particularly its 2 million residents, half of whom are children.

Pro-Palestinian activists argue that the civilian death toll is indicative of a disproportionate response to an occupied territory. While Israel officially withdrew from Gaza in 2005, the U.N. still considers it to be under occupation due to Israel’s control of land, air, and sea access. International human rights groups have criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and referred to it as apartheid. For many, Gaza has become a symbol of an open-air prison, where the people endure dire living conditions.

Within the Jewish community, the debate regarding Israel’s actions and the right to self-defense has become polarized. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has condemned groups like Jewish Voice for Peace for their claims that Israel is the “root cause” of the violence. The ADL argues that such statements can fuel antisemitism. On the other hand, Jewish Voice for Peace accuses the ADL of perpetuating Islamophobia and stifling criticism of the Israeli government.

As the conflict persists, Jewish Americans are speaking out against the war and demanding change. Their activism is not only a reflection of their deeply held beliefs but also a testament to their commitment to justice and humanity. By taking part in civil disobedience and engaging in peaceful protests, they are playing a crucial role in raising awareness and challenging the narratives surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

