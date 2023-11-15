Tragic Incident in Moroccan Waters Leaves Jet Skiers Stranded and Fatally Shot

In a devastating incident off the coast of Morocco, two jet skiers lost their lives after running out of fuel and inadvertently crossing into Algerian waters. Reports from Moroccan media indicate that the Algerian coast guard opened fire on the stranded men, resulting in their tragic deaths. The survivor, Mohamed Kissi, recounted the harrowing experience, explaining that he and his companions found themselves adrift after running out of gas near Saidia, a location close to the Morocco-Algeria border.

The incident occurred when an Algerian coast guard patrol approached the group in an inflatable boat. Kissi recalls that his brother, Bilal, had engaged in a conversation with the coast guard officers, assuming they were there to offer assistance. However, to their horror, the Algerian forces began shooting at the unarmed jet skiers. Kissi expressed his gratitude for narrowly escaping the gunfire but expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his brother and friend.

The two victims were identified as Bilal Kissi, 29, and Abdelali Mechouer, 40. Mohamed Kissi, in a desperate attempt to save them, swam towards his brother and Abdelali, calling out to them. Eventually, he was forced to turn back and swim as swiftly as possible towards Morocco. Fortunately, he was rescued by a Moroccan police patrol boat that had been searching for the missing men. Sadly, an unverified video surfaced online, allegedly filmed by a Moroccan fisherman, showing a life-jacketed body floating in the azure waters.

Amidst the tragedy, diplomatic complications have arisen. French authorities confirmed the death of a French citizen in Algeria, while a Moroccan individual was reportedly being held in custody following the incident. Tensions between Morocco and Algeria have long been strained due to disputes over the Western Sahara region, further exacerbated by the closure of the border between the two countries since 1994. The incident has once again highlighted the complexity of the relationship between these neighboring nations.

Q: What caused the jet skiers to be shot?

A: The jet skiers were shot by the Algerian coast guard after they unintentionally strayed into Algerian waters.

Q: How many casualties were there?

A: Two men lost their lives, while another member of the group was injured and detained in Algeria.

Q: What were the victims’ nationalities?

A: Bilal Kissi, one of the victims, was Moroccan, while the other victim’s nationality has not been officially disclosed.

Q: What is the current status of the border between Morocco and Algeria?

A: The border between the two countries has remained closed since 1994.

Q: Are there any ongoing diplomatic implications?

A: Yes, the incident has led to diplomatic tensions between Morocco and Algeria, as French and Moroccan nationals were involved.

(Source: CBS News)