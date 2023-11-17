Tragic Incident in North Africa: Jet Ski Tourists Fatally Shot in Algeria Waters

In a shocking turn of events, two tourists on a jet ski adventure off the coast of Morocco were tragically shot dead by the Algerian coastguard after unknowingly straying into Algerian waters. The victims were part of a group of four individuals, all dual French-Moroccan nationals, who had embarked on their excursion from the popular Moroccan resort of Saidia.

The heart-wrenching incident came to light when a local fisherman captured footage of a lifeless body floating in the sea and shared it online. This act of violence has understandably sparked outrage in Morocco and raised tensions between the two neighboring countries. Algeria and Morocco have had a strained relationship since the closure of their border in 1994. Algiers cited hostile actions by Rabat as the reason for severing diplomatic ties two years ago, a claim vehemently denied by the Moroccan government.

Out of the group of four, only one member, Mohamed Kissi, managed to return safely to Morocco. According to Moroccan media, Kissi recounted their harrowing experience, explaining that they had unintentionally lost their way and eventually ran out of fuel. It was during this time that they unknowingly crossed into Algerian territory. Kissi vividly recalls the moment when an Algerian coastguard vessel approached them, and its occupants opened fire.

Although Kissi miraculously escaped unharmed, his brother Bilal and their friend tragically lost their lives in the senseless shooting. Another member of their group was apprehended by the Algerian coastguard, identified as Smail Snabe. Snabe, who appeared before a prosecutor, awaits further details regarding his detainment.

The Moroccan government declined to comment on the incident, stating that it falls under the jurisdiction of the judiciary. Meanwhile, there has been no immediate response from Algeria.

It is important to note that Algeria and Morocco have a complicated history, primarily due to their ongoing dispute over the region of Western Sahara. This conflict has strained relations and created tensions between the two nations. The closure of their border in 1994, a consequence of security concerns following a terrorist attack in Morocco, further deepened the divide between them.

Source: BBC News (bbc.co.uk)