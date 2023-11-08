Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Indian Army Soldiers in Ladakh

In a devastating incident near Kiari in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma region, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and eight soldiers lost their lives, while another soldier sustained serious injuries when their military vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge. The accident occurred while the convoy of 10 personnel was en route from Leh to Nyoma.

Rescue operations were promptly launched, revealing the harsh reality of the situation. Eight soldiers were found dead, and two others were injured. Despite being swiftly shifted to an Army medical facility, one of the injured soldiers tragically succumbed to their injuries, while the condition of the other remains critical.

The loss of these brave soldiers has sent shockwaves throughout the country, and several political leaders have expressed their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge the soldiers’ immense dedication and service to the nation, stating that their rich service will always be remembered. Similarly, defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed his deep sadness and praised the soldiers for their exemplary service, ensuring that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Union home minister Amit Shah also shared his heartfelt condolences, emphasizing the nation’s solidarity with the families of the fallen soldiers. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, expressing his sorrow and indebtedness to the courageous soldiers. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, another prominent political figure, paid his humble tribute to the martyrs and conveyed his deepest condolences to their grieving families.

This tragic incident serves as a solemn reminder of the risks and sacrifices made by the armed forces while safeguarding the nation. It is crucial for us to honor the memories of these brave soldiers and continue to support their families in this difficult time. May the injured soldier recover swiftly, and may the nation come together to ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten.