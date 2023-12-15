Democrats Urged to Prioritize Immigration Reform and Avoid ‘Out-Republican’ Approach

Democrats have been advised to avoid adopting a stance that mirrors Republicans on immigration issues. In ongoing negotiations regarding emergency supplemental funding, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the House Progressive Caucus, warned against trying to “out-Republican the Republicans” on immigration policy.

The Democratic party has shown concern over the White House’s openness to certain policy proposals related to border security. These proposals include the potential for rapid expulsions at the border, increased detention, and nationwide expedited removal. Critics argue that such measures risk compromising the rights of migrants and asylum seekers. Meanwhile, Republicans have expressed positive signs from the talks and believe a deal could be within reach.

Jayapal highlighted the danger of Democrats aligning themselves too closely with Republicans on immigration matters. She emphasized that Republicans have no genuine interest in improving the immigration system, instead using immigrants as scapegoats for various issues. The congresswoman cautioned against falling into a trap that enables Republicans to dismantle the current immigration framework.

Furthermore, Jayapal stressed the potential consequences of alienating swing voters who helped elect President Biden. She feared that pandering too much to Republicans on immigration could lead these voters to become disheartened and disengaged, thus weakening the Democratic base. Additionally, she argued that adopting Republican policies would exacerbate the existing flaws in the immigration system rather than resolve them.

Jayapal reiterated the need for Democrats to prioritize their own principles and goals. She called for the abolition of the Senate filibuster, expansion of legal immigration pathways, and the implementation of comprehensive immigration reform. These steps, she believes, would address the issues at hand while ensuring a fair and humane immigration system.

As negotiations continue, it is crucial for both Democrats and Republicans to find common ground on immigration and border security. Striking a balance between effective safeguarding measures and the protection of immigrants’ rights is essential for crafting a comprehensive solution.

Sources:

www.foxnews.com