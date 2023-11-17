Included in My Free Trial:

During your free trial, you will have access to all the benefits of our comprehensive digital packages. This includes the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Standard Digital provides you with unlimited access to a wide range of global news, in-depth analysis, and expert opinions. Stay up-to-date with the latest developments across various industries and gain valuable insights.

With Premium Digital, you not only enjoy all the features of Standard Digital but also get access to our premier business column, Lex. Additionally, you receive 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original and comprehensive reporting.

To compare the features and benefits of Standard and Premium Digital packages, click here.

You have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time during your trial period. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section and make the desired modifications.

What Happens at the End of My Trial:

At the end of your trial, if no action is taken, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, giving you complete access for $69 per month.

For cost savings, you have the option to change your plan online in the “Settings & Account” section. By opting to pay annually, you can retain your premium access and enjoy a 20% discount.

If you prefer, you can also choose to downgrade to the Standard Digital package. This option provides a robust journalistic offering that caters to many users’ needs. To compare the Standard and Premium Digital packages, click here.

Any changes you make to your subscription plan will come into effect at the end of the trial period. This means that even if you downgrade or cancel, you will still have full access for a period of 4 weeks.

When Can I Cancel:

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side.

Please note that you will continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

Accepted Payment Methods:

We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments to ensure convenience and flexibility for our users.

Sources:

– ft.com