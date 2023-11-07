The Youth Movement Shaping Argentina’s Political Landscape

In a surprising turn of events, Argentina’s youth, traditionally associated with left-wing politics, have thrown their support behind far-right libertarian candidate, Javier Milei. The country’s economic crisis and frustration with politics-as-usual have fueled this paradigm shift in the political landscape.

Milei’s rise to popularity began with his victory in the primary elections, where he defeated Argentina’s two main political forces. His campaign, which champions socially conservative culture war issues and radical proposals to reshape Argentine society, has resonated with many young voters. Polls indicate that nearly 50 percent of voters aged 29 and younger back Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist” who calls for the elimination of traditional politicians and the decentralization of power.

While Milei’s platform includes unconventional proposals such as dollarizing the economy and liberalizing gun ownership, it is his anti-establishment rhetoric that has struck a chord with young voters. They are disillusioned with the prolonged economic crisis, exacerbated by over 100 percent inflation, and the pandemic-era restrictions that have stifled their futures. Milei’s campaign promises to shake up the status quo and dismantle Argentina’s generous safety nets, symbolized by his chainsaw-wielding persona.

This shift towards the far right among young voters is a departure from the past, where they have predominantly supported left-wing candidates like the Peronist coalition. The economic crisis, coupled with a backlash against progressive wins and pandemic-related restrictions, has fueled a reactionary impulse among young people. They see Milei as a disruptive force that can bring about change in a country plagued by economic instability.

However, Milei’s ascent to power is not without controversy. His rhetoric has been accused of fueling violence and deepening the socioeconomic crisis he claims to want to solve. The future under a Milei-led government is uncertain, with potential consequences ranging from increased dysfunction to a complete collapse.

Argentina’s youth movement, which initially propelled Milei’s campaign forward, is now expanding to include individuals of all ages across the country. This “intergenerational contagion” is characterized by people like Hernán Stuchi, a former left-wing activist turned Milei supporter, who are working to sway older relatives. The appeal of Milei’s message and the growing frustration with the current political landscape have put him on the precipice of power.

As Argentina heads into the presidential election, the unprecedented support for Milei among young voters serves as a clear indicator of the changing dynamics in the country’s political sphere. The outcome of the election will not only shape the future of Argentina but also hold broader implications for the global rise of far-right ideologies.