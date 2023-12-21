Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Visit Devastated Israeli Kibbutz, Express Solidarity

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump recently visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel as a show of solidarity for the Jewish state following the devastating terrorist attack that occurred on October 7. The couple was deeply moved during their tour of the kibbutz, which had experienced the horrors of the attack perpetrated by Hamas.

The kibbutz, located near the Gaza border, suffered 64 murders and 19 kidnappings during the attack. Shockingly, five individuals are still believed to be held hostage by Hamas. Kushner and Trump had the opportunity to witness the ruins of the homes that were burned and destroyed during the terrorist act, further highlighting the extent of the devastation.

During their visit, the Jewish couple met with IDF soldiers and local residents who shared their personal stories of the attack. These accounts deeply affected Ivanka Trump, who fought back tears as she heard about an Israeli woman who was tragically gunned down by Hamas terrorists while attempting to escape through a window in her own home. The emotional impact of the visit was evident as they walked through a destroyed home and witnessed the memorial site where the last texts of the occupants were displayed on the safe room walls.

As a gesture of appreciation for the bravery and defense shown by those who fought against the Hamas forces, Jared and Ivanka presented commemorative medallions to the individuals who protected Kfar Aza and its residents. They specifically acknowledged the contributions of female officers and soldiers, recognizing their heroic acts.

The visit of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to the kibbutz aligns with the recent trend of prominent figures arriving in Israel to visit kibbutzim affected by the October 7 terrorist attack. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, for instance, visited Kibbutz Be’eri, which was also destroyed by Hamas during the attack. Seinfeld, who had previously worked on a kibbutz when he was 16, emphasized his enduring support for Israel and the Jewish people.

By shedding light on the devastation faced by Kfar Aza and expressing their solidarity, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump contribute to the ongoing efforts to bring attention to the Israel-Hamas conflict and the escalation of anti-Semitism worldwide. Their visit demonstrates a commitment to standing with the Jewish state and honoring the bravery of those affected by the attack.

