Japan’s Supreme Court Overturns Forced Sterilization Requirement for Changing Gender

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of Japan declared on Wednesday that a legal provision mandating sterilization surgery as a prerequisite for legal gender change is unconstitutional. This ruling comes after several international organizations, including the European Court of Human Rights, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, and U.N. experts, criticized the requirement as discriminatory and in violation of human rights.

While the judgement was largely welcomed by rights groups as a significant step forward, disappointment arose as the judges referred a separate clause, which demands that the genital organs of individuals seeking gender change resemble those of the opposite gender, to a lower court for further deliberation.

The plaintiff, a transgender woman under 50 years of age, expressed surprise and disappointment at the delayed decision on the additional clause. However, she acknowledged the unexpected outcome of the ruling and called for prompt action on the remaining issue.

Opposition to the removal of the sterilization requirement was voiced by certain lawmakers and women’s groups in Japan, who argued that overturning the law would lead to confusion and undermine women’s rights. Notably, a similar attempt to invalidate the sterilization requirement was rejected by the Supreme Court in 2019.

Human Rights Watch emphasized that the government now bears the responsibility of aligning its laws with the ruling. Kanae Doi, Japan director of the organization, urged the government to act swiftly to eliminate the unconstitutional clause, despite the delay.

Under current Japanese laws, individuals seeking legal gender change must fulfill five requirements, including a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, being at least 18 years old, not being married, not having underage children, and having reproductive organs resembling those of the gender they wish to transition to.

The plaintiff’s lawyers argued that the last two requirements violated their client’s constitutional rights by impeding their pursuit of happiness, exacerbating discrimination, and inflicting physical pain and financial burden on transgender individuals.

Acknowledging the progress made, one of the plaintiff’s lawyers highlighted the ongoing issue of incongruity between an individual’s gender identity and the legal status, as well as the challenges of living in a society that does not fully address these concerns.

While many countries have repealed similar laws requiring surgery for legal gender change, Japan’s conservative society has been slower to embrace transgender rights. Petitions for and against the surgery requirements have garnered significant support, illustrating the polarized opinions surrounding this contentious issue.