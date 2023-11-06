Japan Supreme Court Declares Sterilization Requirement for Gender Change Unconstitutional

In a groundbreaking ruling, Japan’s Supreme Court has declared the law requiring sterilization surgery to register a gender change as unconstitutional. This decision marks a significant shift from a 2019 ruling that upheld the provision. The court stated that individuals should not be forced to choose between surgery and their decision to change genders, highlighting advancements in medical knowledge and a global trend against mandatory sterilization.

The ruling is expected to lead the government to review the sterilization requirement, potentially allowing transgender individuals to change their gender without undergoing invasive surgeries. This development is a positive step toward recognizing the rights and autonomy of transgender people in Japan.

However, the Supreme Court’s Grand Bench did not reach a conclusion on another surgery requirement related to physical appearance. This requirement mandates that the genitals closely match the gender the individual seeks to change to. The court has requested further evaluation of this particular requirement by a high court, signaling the need for ongoing discussions on the matter.

While the court’s decision has been hailed as a victory for transgender rights, the applicant in the case expressed disappointment as her gender change will not be realized without surgery. She argued that the surgery requirement imposes physical and economic burdens, violating the principles of individual respect and equality under the law.

The court acknowledged that the sterilization requirement violates the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom from unwanted invasion into an individual’s body. It emphasized that legal issues concerning child-parent relationships can be addressed through legislation without necessitatin