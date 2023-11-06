Japan’s Supreme Court Upholds Controversial Plan to Build U.S. Marine Corps Runways in Okinawa

In a landmark decision, Japan’s Supreme Court has dismissed Okinawa’s rejection of a central government plan to build U.S. Marine Corps runways on the island. Despite vigorous protests by locals who oppose the American troops’ presence, the court has ordered the prefecture to approve the construction.

The ruling, which upholds a previous high court decision, paves the way for the continuation of the suspended construction at Henoko, the proposed site for relocating the Marine Corps Futenma air station. The central government began the reclamation work in 2018 on the eastern coast of Okinawa’s main island, citing the strategic importance of Okinawa in the Japan-U.S. military alliance in light of growing tensions with China.

Initially, the government encountered an unforeseen obstacle when it discovered that 70% of the reclamation site is on soft ground. This prompted a revision to the original plan, including additional land improvement measures. However, the Okinawa prefectural government rejected the revision as insufficient and halted the reclamation work, citing concerns about environmental damage.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has long been an advocate for a significant reduction of the U.S. military presence in Okinawa. He has called for the immediate closure of the Futenma base and the abandonment of the proposed base construction in Henoko.

The relocation of the Futenma air station has been a contentious issue for almost three decades, with protests and legal battles between Okinawa and Tokyo stalling progress. While many Okinawans demand that the base be moved elsewhere, the Japanese and U.S. governments maintain that relocating within Okinawa is the only viable solution.

The burden borne by Okinawa is significant, considering that the island accounts for only 0.6% of Japanese land but hosts the majority of the 50,000 American troops stationed in the country. Approximately 70% of U.S. military facilities in Japan are located in Okinawa.

The Supreme Court’s ruling further fuels concerns among Okinawan residents about being caught in the crossfire of a potential conflict between Japan and China. With the Japanese government bolstering its own defenses in response to China’s growing assertiveness, the fear of Okinawa being directly impacted by any future hostilities persists.