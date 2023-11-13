New Ruling in Japan Advances Transgender Rights

Japan’s Supreme Court has made a groundbreaking decision regarding transgender rights, ruling that the requirement for sterilization surgery for legal gender changes is unconstitutional. This unanimous decision by the court’s Grand Bench is seen as a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ rights in Japan. However, the plaintiff’s case has been sent back for further examination by a high court, leaving her future uncertain.

The plaintiff, an unnamed transgender woman under 50, had sought to legally change her gender from male to female in her family registry. However, lower courts denied her request because she had not undergone the sterilization surgery mandated by Japanese law.

In her complaint, the plaintiff argued that the sterilization procedure would impose physical and economic burdens on her and violate her constitutional rights to pursue happiness and be free from discrimination. Her lawyer also emphasized that her reproductive abilities had already significantly declined due to years of hormone therapy.

In order to change legal gender in Japan, individuals must meet several criteria, including a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, being at least 18 years old, being unmarried with no underage children, and having no functional reproductive glands. The genitals must also resemble those of the opposite gender.

The Supreme Court did not issue a decision on the requirement regarding the appearance of genitals, instead asking a lower court to reevaluate the issue. The plaintiff expressed disappointment that her gender change will not be realized immediately.

The court recognized that the current rules compel people “to choose between surgery and giving up the decision to change genders.” It further stated that the requirement for sterilization violates constitutional guarantees of freedom from unwanted “invasion into their body.”

Human Rights Watch commended the judgment, stating that it is a significant step in promoting the health, privacy, and bodily autonomy of transgender individuals in Japan. Additionally, it noted that governments worldwide are increasingly acknowledging the need to separate legal recognition of transgender people from medical interventions.

Judicial statistics reveal that nearly 12,000 individuals in Japan have legally changed their gender since the law’s enactment in 2004. International bodies, such as United Nations agencies, firmly oppose involuntary sterilization surgery as a violation of human rights and advocate for its elimination.

Opponents of dropping the sterilization surgery requirement argue that its removal may cause confusion in society or enable cisgender men to exploit transgender women’s spaces, such as public restrooms and bathing areas designated for women.

