Choosing the Right Subscription Plan on FT.com

When signing up for a trial on FT.com, you gain access to a variety of features and content. Our Standard Digital package offers a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. Upgrade to our Premium Digital package, and you’ll enjoy all the benefits of the Standard Digital package, plus access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

At the end of your trial, if you do not make any changes, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan provides complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, for cost savings, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

We provide various options to meet your needs. If you want to retain your premium access but also save 20%, you can choose to pay annually at the end of the trial. Alternatively, if you find that our Standard Digital package fulfills your requirements, you can opt to downgrade to this plan. To compare the features of the Standard and Premium Digital packages, you can refer to our detailed comparison chart.

Remember that any changes made to your subscription plan will become effective at the end of the trial period. This means you will still have full access for four weeks, even if you decide to downgrade or cancel.

Cancellation is hassle-free and can be done online at any time. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Rest assured that you can continue enjoying your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

To ensure convenience, we accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments for your subscription. Choose the payment method that works best for you.

At FT.com, we strive to provide a seamless and flexible experience that caters to your specific needs. Choose the subscription plan that suits you best and embark on a journey of global news and insightful analysis.