Yonaguni Island Braces for Potential Refugee Crisis Amidst Rising Tensions in East Asia

YONAGUNI, Japan – Sonkichi Sakihara vividly remembers the time he discovered a group of refugees on Yonaguni, Japan’s westernmost inhabited island. It was 1977, and he stumbled upon four men who had traveled over 2,000 kilometers from Vietnam to seek safety in Japan. Today, the residents of Yonaguni fear that they may face a similar crisis, but this time their isolated island would be ill-equipped to handle the influx of refugees from Taiwan.

Just 110 kilometers to the west, Taiwan finds itself embroiled in tense relations with China. Beijing has been conducting simulated missile strikes and other military demonstrations, causing concern among Japanese officials. However, while Japan has initiated a significant defense build-up in response, there is no parallel plan to prepare Yonaguni for a possible humanitarian crisis that could come as a result.

According to interviews conducted by Reuters with current and former officials and residents, there is a legitimate concern that hundreds, if not thousands, of refugees could attempt to reach Yonaguni by boat if China were to attack Taiwan. Unfortunately, Tokyo has no concrete plan to address this scenario, and the pleas for assistance from Yonaguni’s locals have fallen on deaf ears.

Yonaguni’s mayor, Kenichi Itokazu, expressed frustration at the lack of response from the central government, stating that it’s as if “their mouths are taped shut.” He had personally appealed for help from Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, to no avail. The absence of a plan is also highlighted by the fact that when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Japan’s military build-up, refugees were only mentioned in passing, in a broad reference to working with the U.N.

The potential crisis presents a challenging scenario since it is difficult to predict the nature of the conflict and the number of refugees who might flee to Japan. However, the residents’ concerns are valid, as the island of Yonaguni, with its population of fewer than 1,700, lacks the resources and infrastructure to support a sudden and significant increase in residents.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current situation between China and Taiwan?

A: China considers Taiwan its territory and has been increasing its military pressure on the self-ruled island.

Q: Is Japan prepared for a potential refugee crisis from Taiwan?

A: According to interviews, Japan does not have a concrete plan to address the situation, creating concerns for the residents of Yonaguni Island.

Q: How many refugees are currently in Japan?

A: As of 2022, there were around 18,000 refugees in Japan, mainly from Myanmar.

Q: What is the opinion of experts on Japan’s stance towards refugees?

A: Japan has been reluctant to accept large numbers of refugees, but the increasing global instability could lead to a higher influx of displaced individuals seeking refuge.