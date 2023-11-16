Japan Implements Expanded Export Blacklist to Russia Amidst Global Sanctions

In a move that aligns with the sanctions imposed by the Group of Seven (G7) nations due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Japan has enacted an expanded blacklist for exports to Russia. The new measures, which came into effect on Wednesday, cover approximately 750 additional items, including used cars.

The Japanese government had already banned the shipment of premium vehicles valued at over 6 million yen ($42,000) to Russia since April of the previous year. This latest expansion now includes new and used vehicles with gasoline- and diesel-powered engines over 1,900 cubic centimeters in capacity, as well as electric and hybrid vehicles, and tires for large vehicles.

Furthermore, exports of other crucial goods, such as semiconductors with potential military applications, machine tools, and robots, have also been prohibited since late February 2022, following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

The demand for Japanese cars in Russia has been significant, with the country importing approximately 200,000 used cars from Japan in 2022 alone, representing a 30 percent increase from the previous year according to data from Japan’s Finance Ministry.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry estimates that this expanded ban will result in a 20 percent reduction in the total value of exports to Russia in 2021.

The expanded export blacklist includes additional items such as metals like iron and steel, boilers, and fibers that could potentially be utilized to support Russia’s industrial activities.

FAQ:

Q: What items are included in Japan’s expanded export blacklist to Russia?

A: Japan’s expanded export blacklist to Russia covers items such as used cars, new and used gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles above a specified engine capacity, electric and hybrid vehicles, tires for large vehicles, semiconductors with potential military use, machine tools, robots, metals like iron and steel, boilers, and fibers.

Q: What is the reason behind this export blacklist?

A: The expanded export blacklist aligns with the sanctions imposed by the G7 nations due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Q: How will this blacklist impact Japan’s exports to Russia?

A: The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry estimates that this expanded ban will halt approximately 20 percent, by value, of what was exported to Russia in 2021.

Q: What is the significance of Japanese cars in the Russian market?

A: Japanese cars are highly sought after in Russia, with the country importing around 200,000 used cars from Japan in 2022, indicating a 30 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Sources:

– Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI): www.meti.go.jp

– Japan’s Finance Ministry: www.mof.go.jp