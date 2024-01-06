JTSB Investigates Plane Collision at Haneda Airport, Seeks Voice Data

Japanese safety experts are diligently searching for voice data as they clear the debris from a recent plane collision at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. The team from the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) is specifically focused on locating the voice recorder from a Japan Airlines (JAL) plane to gather crucial information about the cause of the accident.

While JAL has begun using heavy machinery to remove debris and store it in a hangar, allowing the runway to reopen, the JTSB experts are meticulously examining the wreckage of the Airbus A350-900 to retrieve the voice data recorder.

One significant development that has emerged is the release of media footage from Haneda airport. The footage reveals that the coast guard plane entered the runway from a taxiway and remained stationary for approximately 40 seconds before the collision occurred. This visual evidence provides important context for understanding the sequence of events leading up to the collision and subsequent fireball.

Notably, all 379 passengers on board JAL Flight 516 were able to evacuate safely within 18 minutes, despite the engulfing flames. The pilot of the coast guard plane also managed to escape, but unfortunately, the remaining five crew members lost their lives.

The recorded communication transcript from the traffic control, released by the transport ministry, indicates that the air traffic controller instructed the coast guard plane to hold at a specific position near the runway. However, there was no further instruction given to allow the coast guard plane to enter the runway. It is believed that the presence of small lights on the coast guard aircraft, combined with its brief stop, may have made it less visible to both the JAL pilots and air traffic control.

To gather more eyewitness accounts, JTSB investigators plan to interview seven cabin attendants from JAL. This will supplement their earlier interviews with the three pilots and two other attendants. Furthermore, aircraft manufacturer Airbus will also be involved in the investigation, as mandated by international aviation safety regulations.

The search for voice data continues to be a top priority for the Japanese safety experts, as it holds the key to understanding the events leading up to the tragic collision. The retrieval and analysis of this data will provide crucial insights for improving safety measures in the future.

