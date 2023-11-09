Japanese Restaurants in Hong Kong Seek Alternatives Amid Impending Seafood Ban

Japanese restaurant owners in Hong Kong are facing a daunting challenge as the city plans to implement a ban on seafood imports from 10 Japanese prefectures. This ban is in response to Japan’s decision to release treated water from the Fukushima plant into the sea. While Japan asserts that the releases will meet global safety standards, concerns over food safety have led to opposition both domestically and internationally.

Hong Kong, being Japan’s second largest market for agricultural and fisheries exports, relies heavily on seafood imports, with a significant portion originating from Tokyo. The looming ban has raised serious concerns among Japanese restaurant owners in Hong Kong. Halry Yu, owner of Japanese restaurant Hassun, predicts a potential loss of up to 40% for his business due to the ban. In an effort to mitigate the impact, Yu plans to diversify his menu by incorporating more meat-based dishes such as barbecued skewers and fried options.

The specifics of the ban are still unclear, but it is expected to apply to imported aquatic products from Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano, and Saitama. This includes live, frozen, refrigerated, and dried aquatic products, as well as sea salt and seaweed. While many Japanese restaurants patrons in Hong Kong are unaware of the impending ban, some individuals like Hilda Lee, an advertising executive, express concerns over food safety but still intend to consume Japanese seafood, relying on the Hong Kong government’s strict testing procedures to ensure safety.

Japan has requested that Hong Kong officials refrain from tightening restrictions on food imports, highlighting the significance of this trade relationship. In 2022, Japan exported approximately 75.5 billion yen ($536 million) worth of fishery products to Hong Kong. Professor Jim Smith, an environmental science expert, reassures that controlled waste release from nuclear sites is a common practice globally and has not presented significant impacts on the environment or human health. However, anti-nuclear groups and political backlash have caused misconceptions and contributed to public concerns.

As some customers remain cautious, Japanese restaurants in Hong Kong are exploring alternatives to sustain their businesses. The impending ban has prompted a shift towards meat-focused menus, allowing for a broader range of options for patrons. While seafood remains a beloved cuisine, the adaptation to incorporate new flavors and dishes may inspire a fresh dining experience in Japanese restaurants across Hong Kong.