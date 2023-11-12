Opposing Narita Airport: A Japanese Farmer’s Decades-Long Battle

Narita airport, a bustling international gateway in Tokyo, may epitomize Japan’s economic prowess, but beneath its efficient facade lies a history of conflict and loss. Takao Shito, a 73-year-old farmer, symbolizes the ongoing struggle against the airport’s encroachment on ancestral farmland.

For generations, Shito’s family has worked the land that now bears the weight of roaring airplanes. Despite the constant engine noise and air polluted with jet fuel exhaust, Shito remains steadfast in his refusal to relocate. “It’s my life,” he states firmly. “I have no intention of ever leaving.”

In the 1960s, Narita airport emerged as a symbol of Japan’s progress, but its construction faced fierce opposition from local farmers like Shito, who resented being forced off their lands. This resistance attracted thousands of radical leftists, sparking violent and at times deadly protests that have persisted for decades.

Author William Andrews describes the anti-Narita airport protest as the longest continuous social movement in Japanese history. “This case of Mr. Shito epitomizes the final throes of the movement—the last concrete struggle,” Andrews observes. It is clear that the battle extends beyond a mere airport.

Shito’s connection to the land stretches back almost a century, yet the issue of ownership remains complex. While the majority of the property he occupies has been declared government-owned, Shito and his supporters have managed to acquire a small portion that the airport seeks. It is a constant reminder of their determination to maintain their ties to the land.

Tragically, the conflict has claimed the lives of numerous policemen and protesters over the years. In February, riot police clashed with Shito and his allies once again, installing imposing fences that now separate Shito’s house and shed from his fields. This unwavering commitment has strained relationships within the community, yet Shito remains resolute in his stance. Even though the airport is here to stay, he dreams of a future where it shuts down. “But what’s important,” he asserts, “is to keep farming my ancestral land.”

