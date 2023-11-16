Japan’s Commitment to Peace and International Cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida restated Japan’s commitment to maintaining peace and never reverting to the tragedy of war during a ceremony commemorating the 78th anniversary of the end of World War II. The ceremony, held in Tokyo, was a solemn occasion to remember the millions of lives lost during the war and to honor the fallen soldiers.

Kishida emphasized the sacrifices made by Japanese compatriots during the war and expressed his heartfelt prayers for their repose. Specifically, he mentioned those who perished on the battlefields, both in Japan and abroad, as well as the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the air raids and ground battles in Okinawa.

Since the end of World War II, Japan adopted a new constitution that renounced its right to declare war. This decision was supported by the United States, who helped rebuild Japan and advocated for a peaceful approach to international relations. Japan has since maintained a small Self-Defense Force while actively advocating for peace.

Furthermore, Kishida highlighted Japan’s commitment to proactive international cooperation under the banner of “Proactive Contribution to Peace.” He affirmed that Japan would work together with the international community to tackle various global challenges. By deeply embracing the lessons of history, Japan has strived for world peace and prosperity.

The ceremony was presided over by Emperor Naruhito, who expressed deep remorse for Japan’s role in the war. The presence of the Emperor underscored the significance of the event, as he serves as the head of state and symbol of the Japanese people.

In his address, Kishida reiterated Japan’s dedication to carving out a bright future for the nation that ensures the security and well-being of present and future generations. The prime minister stressed Japan’s unwavering commitment to the path of a peace-loving nation, drawing inspiration from his predecessors who shared similar sentiments.

Despite the similarities in tone and content with previous speeches, Kishida’s address served as a reminder of the continuous efforts Japan has made to promote peace and learn from its historical mistakes.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead in Japan?

A: The National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead is an annual ceremony held in Japan to remember the lives lost during World War II and honor the fallen soldiers.

Q: What is Japan’s stance on war and peace?

A: Since the end of World War II, Japan has renounced its right to declare war and has maintained a small Self-Defense Force. Japan actively advocates for peace and international cooperation to address global challenges.

Q: Who presided over the commemoration ceremony?

A: Emperor Naruhito, the head of state and symbol of the Japanese people, presided over the ceremony.

Q: How many people lost their lives during World War II?

A: The exact number is difficult to determine, but it is estimated that over 60 million people lost their lives during World War II.

Q: How has Japan learned from its historical mistakes?

A: Japan has deeply embraced the lessons of history and has consistently made efforts to promote world peace and prosperity.

Sources:

Fox News Digital – https://www.foxnews.com/