Japan’s Defense Ministry Seeks Record Budget for Defense Modernization

Japan’s Defense Ministry has recently submitted a request for a record defense budget of $52.9 billion to the Finance Ministry for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget request is aimed at supporting Japan’s ongoing defense modernization efforts amidst security concerns posed by North Korea and China.

One key area of focus for the Defense Ministry is the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, with a request for $2.6 billion to acquire a pair of Aegis system-equipped vessels. These vessels will enhance Japan’s ballistic missile defense capabilities and feature 128 vertical launching system cells for ballistic missile interceptors. Additionally, the ministry has allocated $1.2 billion for the construction of two new frigates that will incorporate lessons learned from the existing Mogami class of frigates.

Not only does the budget request include provisions for naval vessels, but it also highlights Japan’s commitment to developing its standoff attack capabilities. The Defense Ministry intends to invest in research for the land-based, truck-launched Type 12 missile, aiming to increase its range to strike targets up to 1,500 kilometers away. Furthermore, Japan is actively engaged in the development of hypersonic weapons, with ongoing programs targeting the creation of a high-velocity glide projectile and a hypersonic missile.

Aviation remains a critical component of Japan’s defense strategy, as evident from the budget request’s allocation of funds for the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets. The Defense Ministry aims to acquire eight F-35A conventional-takeoff-and-landing variants, as well as seven F-35B short-takeoff-and-vertical-landing versions. The existing F-15J and F-2 fleets will also undergo upgrades to enhance their combat capabilities.

Lastly, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force will receive funding for the acquisition of combat vehicles and self-propelled artillery systems. The budget request includes provisions for wheeled infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled mortars, maneuver combat vehicles, main battle tanks, and wheeled self-propelled howitzers.

In summary, Japan’s Defense Ministry’s record budget request reflects the nation’s commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities in the face of regional security challenges. Through investments in naval vessels, missiles and hypersonic weapons, aviation assets, and land-based equipment, Japan aims to bolster its defense modernization efforts and maintain a strong deterrent against potential threats.