New Title: Japan Advocates for Dispute Resolution with China over Fukushima-Related Seafood Ban

Japan has expressed its strong opposition to China’s ban on Japanese seafood in the aftermath of the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. The Japanese foreign ministry denounced the ban as “totally unacceptable” in a statement submitted to the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday.

In response to China’s notice issued on August 31, declaring the suspension of Japanese aquatic imports, Japan stated its intention to present its stance in relevant WTO committees. Furthermore, Japan urged China to promptly overturn the ban. While Japanese officials have hinted at the possibility of filing a WTO complaint, the United States has already pledged its support for such action, according to the U.S. ambassador to Japan.

To address concerns regarding the safety of the released water, Japan plans to provide explanations at diplomatic gatherings, including the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia and the G20 Summit in India, both scheduled for this month. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed these plans during a press conference on Tuesday. He also emphasized that no decisions have been made regarding a potential Japan-China leaders’ meeting, adding that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang are expected to attend the ASEAN and G20 summits, while Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be in attendance at either event.

In a separate statement released on Monday, Japan’s foreign ministry revealed that it has called on China to engage in discussions regarding the import ban in line with the provisions outlined in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement.

Despite the fact that marine products constitute less than 1% of Japan’s overall global trade, with automobiles being the dominant export, China remains the largest market for Japanese aquatic exports, followed by Hong Kong. In 2022 alone, Japan exported approximately $600 million worth of aquatic products to China. In an effort to mitigate the impact of losing this seafood demand, Japan has committed to allocating over 100 billion yen ($682 million) to support its domestic fisheries industry.

In conclusion, Japan is actively seeking a resolution to the dispute with China over the seafood ban. Through engagement with the WTO, diplomatic forums, and discussions based on trade agreements, Japan aims to address the concerns raised and reinstate the crucial seafood trade relationship with China.

