Japan Begins Release of Treated Radioactive Water from Fukushima Plant

Japan has commenced the release of over 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, a plan that has triggered criticism from China and concern from local fishing groups. This decision, approved by the Japanese government as essential to the decommissioning process, aims to address the ongoing challenges at the site operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco). Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that the release is expected to start on August 24, subject to weather conditions.

To mitigate potential risks, the water will initially be discharged in smaller portions over a period of about 17 days, with the first release amounting to 7,800 cubic meters. According to Tepco, this water will contain tritium levels of about 190 becquerels per liter, significantly below the World Health Organization’s drinking water limit of 10,000 becquerels per liter. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has endorsed the plan, affirming its adherence to international standards and its negligible impact on both people and the environment.

Nevertheless, skepticism remains, particularly from neighboring countries such as China. Despite assurances of safety, the Chinese government denounced the decision, labeling it “extremely selfish” and expressing deep concerns for marine environment preservation, food safety, and public health. Hong Kong also criticized the discharge, imposing immediate import controls on Japanese seafood from regions including Tokyo and Fukushima. South Korea’s statement acknowledged the scientific and technical aspects of the plan but refrained from expressing full support.

While Japan stresses its commitment to removing most radioactive elements from the water before release, Tritium, a hydrogen isotope, remains a challenge due to its difficulty to filter. However, proponents argue that nuclear power plants worldwide have routinely discharged water containing tritium for several decades without causing harm. Tony Irwin, an honorary associate professor at the Australian National University, highlighted this point, emphasizing that the planned release levels for Fukushima are lower than those found to be safe in other nuclear plants.

Japan intends to conduct comprehensive tests on seawater and fish near the plant, with initial test results anticipated by early September. The government aims to address concerns and ensure an accurate understanding of the situation within the international community.