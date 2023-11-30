Japan Halts Osprey Flights Following Tragic Crash of American Aircraft

Japan has made the decision to suspend flights of its Osprey aircraft, effective immediately, following a devastating crash of a U.S. Air Force Osprey during a routine training mission. The suspension comes as Japanese officials await further details regarding the crash and the confirmation of safety measures.

The Osprey, which is manufactured in the United States, is a unique hybrid aircraft that combines the capabilities of a helicopter and an airplane. Unlike traditional helicopters, the Osprey is capable of taking off and landing vertically, but it can also rotate its propellers forward during flight to achieve faster speeds.

The grounding of all 14 Japanese-owned Ospreys deployed at Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force bases has resulted in the cancellation of a scheduled training flight at the Metabaru army camp in the Saga prefecture. In addition to suspending its own Osprey flights, Japan has also requested the U.S. military to ground all Ospreys operating in Japan, with the exception of those involved in search and rescue operations at the crash site.

While expressing regret over the accident, Defense Minoru Kihara emphasized the need for flight safety confirmation before any further Osprey flights take place. However, it is unclear whether the U.S. side fully comprehended this request, as reports indicated that a number of Ospreys were still being flown in and out of a U.S. air base on Okinawa.

The tragic Osprey crash that occurred off Japan’s southern coast claimed the life of at least one crew member, while the fate of the remaining seven individuals onboard remains unknown. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, with the coast guard and Japanese troops conducting search operations. Sonar technology is also being utilized to search for any remnants of the aircraft that may have sunk to the sea bottom.

It is important to note that this is not the first incident involving Ospreys, as they have been involved in several crashes in the past. The deployment of Ospreys in Japan has sparked safety concerns and controversy, particularly in Okinawa, where approximately half of the U.S. troops in the country are stationed. In response to the crash, Governor Denny Tamaki has urged the U.S. military to suspend all Osprey flights in Japan.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel to request swift information-sharing between the two countries. Currently, the focus remains on locating the missing crew members, while expressing gratitude to Japanese troops, coast guard, and local fishermen for their assistance in the search efforts.

Reports from NHK public television and eyewitnesses indicate that the ill-fated aircraft had requested an emergency landing at Yakushima airport shortly before disappearing from radar. A resident of Yakushima claims to have witnessed the aircraft in distress, with one engine on fire and an explosion occurring before it plunged into the sea.

The CV-22B Osprey involved in the crash was one of six deployed to Yokota Air Base, which is home to U.S. Forces Japan and the Fifth Air Force. The aircraft had departed from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and was en route to Kadena Air Base on Okinawa.

It is a challenging time for Japan as it mourns the loss of life and awaits answers regarding the cause of the tragic crash. The investigation will shed light on critical safety considerations moving forward and possibly influence the future deployment of Ospreys in the region.

