Japan to Begin Discharging Treated Radioactive Water: Ensuring Safety and Protecting Reputation

Japan’s government is preparing to make a decision on the timing of the discharge of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. With approximately 1,000 steel tanks already at full capacity, the need to gradually release the water into the Pacific has become imminent. The accumulated water is equivalent to over 500 Olympic swimming pools and has been collected over the past 12 years from various sources, including cooling water for the melted-down reactors, groundwater, and rain.

Although the plan to release the water has been endorsed by the United Nations atomic watchdog, concerns have been raised by environmental groups such as Greenpeace, highlighting flaws in the filtration process and the potential dispersal of a significant amount of radioactive material into the sea over the coming decades. China has criticized Japan, accusing it of treating the ocean like a “sewer” and imposing restrictions on food shipments and radiation checks on imports.

The reputational damage to Japan’s seafood industry is a major concern, especially with China being its largest market for seafood exports. Hong Kong has also threatened restrictions, and Japanese fisheries worry about the impact on their livelihoods. To address this, Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has pledged a 30-billion-yen compensation fund for local fishers to mitigate the damages caused. He emphasized that the government has taken every possible precaution to ensure safety and prevent reputational damage.

Efforts have been made to win over public opinion both domestically and internationally, including live-streaming fish living in the treated water to provide transparency and countering online disinformation. While public concern remains high in South Korea, the government has determined that the plan aligns with international standards.

The discharge of treated radioactive water is just one part of the clean-up process. The more critical and hazardous task ahead involves removing radioactive debris and highly dangerous nuclear fuel from the three reactors that experienced meltdowns. The government is committed to taking responsibility and supporting the fishing industry for the long term, ensuring their livelihoods are sustained despite the challenges posed by the Fukushima disaster.