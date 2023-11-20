New Developments in the Red Sea Ship Hijacking Incident

In an attempt to resolve the hijacking incident of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea, Japan has initiated discussions with the Houthi rebels of Yemen. The ship, owned by an Israeli businessman and operated by a Japanese firm, was seized by the rebels on its journey from Turkey to India.

Japan’s Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, has expressed strong condemnation of the ship’s seizure and is actively engaging with the Houthi rebels to secure the release of both the vessel and its crew members. Additionally, Tokyo has urged concerned countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Oman to join in the efforts to persuade the rebels to release the ship and its crew as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Israel has attributed the attack to an alleged act of terrorism orchestrated by Iran. Israel has emphasized that this incident will have serious repercussions for international maritime security. However, the Houthi rebels deny Iran’s involvement and argue that this hijacking is a response to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The cargo ship, which was carrying a multinational crew of 25 individuals, was manned by Ukrainians, Bulgarians, Filipinos, and Mexicans at the time of the attack. It is worth noting that no Israelis were aboard the ship. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has clarified that Israel had no direct involvement in the ship’s ownership, operation, or crew composition.

The Houthi rebels have previously launched various missile and drone attacks against Israel since tensions escalated after an attack by Hamas within Israel. The rebels have also recently issued warnings that they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. They consider any vessel associated with Israel or its supporters as a legitimate target.

As the situation unfolds, Japan remains committed to employing necessary measures in collaboration with concerned parties to bring about a swift resolution. The international community awaits a peaceful outcome to this hijacking incident in the Red Sea.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)