Japanese Ministry Reports No Radioactivity Detected in Fukushima’s Released Water

In a recent development, the Japanese Ministry of Environment announced that tests conducted on seawater near the Fukushima nuclear power plant have not detected any radioactivity. This revelation comes just a few days after the authorities began discharging treated water into the Pacific Ocean. The decision to release the water had sparked protests within Japan and neighboring countries, particularly China, which implemented a ban on aquatic product imports from Japan.

According to both Japanese officials and scientific organizations, the treated water is deemed safe as it undergoes filtration to eliminate radioactive elements, except for tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen. Tritium, being difficult to separate from water, is diluted until its levels fall below regulatory limits before release. The tests conducted by the ministry on samples from 11 points near the plant indicated tritium concentrations well below the lower limit of detection. These levels, at 7 to 8 becquerels of tritium per litre, were found to have no adverse impact on human health or the environment.

To ensure transparency and maintain Japan’s reputation, the ministry expressed its commitment to carrying out monitoring with a high level of objectivity and reliability. Test results will be published every week for the next three months, at a minimum. Additionally, the Japan Fisheries Agency reported that fish tested near the plant showed no abnormalities, and tritium levels were also below detectable limits.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), the operator of the Fukushima plant, has stated that seawater near the site contains less than 10 becquerels of tritium per litre, well below both its self-imposed limit of 700 becquerels and the World Health Organization’s limit of 10,000 becquerels for drinking water. Furthermore, tests conducted by Fukushima prefecture on samples from nine locations near the plant revealed tritium levels below the allowed limits.

Considering the volume of contaminated water stored at the site, estimated to be around 1.3 million tonnes, Tepco plans to gradually release it over the course of approximately 30 years. The initial release, equivalent to about three Olympic-sized swimming pools, is expected to take about 17 days.

As a consequence of the water release, Japanese offices have received numerous phone calls, seemingly from China, expressing concern. The Japanese foreign ministry has engaged with the Chinese embassy in Japan to appeal for calm among the Chinese public.

While the news of no detectable radioactivity in the released water is encouraging, ongoing monitoring and transparency will play crucial roles in maintaining public trust and overcoming concerns regarding the environmental impact of this process.