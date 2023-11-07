Japan’s Commitment to Fisheries Amidst Fukushima Wastewater Release

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has embarked on a second phase of treating and discharging radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean. Over the next 17 days, Japan plans to release 7,800 tons of treated water, a continuation of the ongoing process expected to span several decades. The nuclear plant, which currently stores 1.34 million tons of radioactive wastewater in about 1,000 tanks, will continue to release treated water into the ocean as the tanks reach full capacity.

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings has implemented measures to ensure the safe dilution of the treated water with seawater before its release. Despite this, fishing groups and neighboring countries, such as South Korea, have strongly opposed these discharges. South Korea witnessed hundreds of people participating in protest rallies, and China responded by banning all imports of Japanese seafood. These actions have inflicted substantial damage on Japanese seafood producers and exporters.

In response to these concerns, Japan has vowed to support its fisheries throughout the process of releasing Fukushima’s nuclear waste. The government has established a relief fund to help find new markets and reduce the impact of China’s seafood ban. Additionally, measures have been taken to purchase, freeze, and store seafood temporarily, as well as promote seafood sales domestically. Cabinet ministers have also visited Fukushima to sample local seafood and assure its safety.

Compensation for reputational damage to the region’s seafood caused by the wastewater release is the responsibility of Tokyo Electric Power Company. In light of this, TEPCO has started accepting applications for compensation and has already received numerous inquiries. Most of the damage claims are associated with China’s seafood ban and the subsequent decline in prices due to excess supply within the domestic market.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has conducted a thorough assessment of the safety of the wastewater release and concluded that if executed as planned, it will have a negligible impact on the environment, marine life, and human health. However, some scientists argue that the continuous release of low-level radioactive materials is an unprecedented situation and warrants close monitoring.

While challenges remain, including the removal of melted nuclear fuel, Japan remains committed to ensuring the safety and deliciousness of its seafood industry during this complex and lengthy process.