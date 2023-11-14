Japan Raises Concerns Over Iran’s Nuclear Enrichment and Drone Supplies to Russia for Ukraine Conflict

Japan has expressed deep concern regarding Iran’s ongoing uranium enrichment program and its suspected provision of combat drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine. The issues were addressed during talks between Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Japan urged Iran to act constructively on these matters.

The use of Iranian-made drones in the Ukraine conflict has been a significant aspect of Russia’s continued aggression. Despite contradicting statements from Tehran, it is evident that a consistent supply of bomb-carrying drones from Iran to Russia has been occurring. In fact, the White House revealed in June that Iran was even providing materials to aid in setting up a drone manufacturing plant in Moscow.

As a member of the Group of Seven advanced nations and a staunch ally of the United States, Japan has actively joined in imposing sanctions against Russia. Furthermore, Japan has provided humanitarian support and non-lethal defense equipment to Ukraine, primarily driven by concerns that Russia’s invasion could embolden an already assertive China in the Asian region.

Amirabdollahian, on behalf of Iran, denied the accusations of supplying drones to Russia. He emphasized Iran’s commitment to dialogue and finding a peaceful resolution to end the war. He also called on the United States and Western countries to halt baseless accusations against Iran.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi expressed serious concerns about the expansion of Iran’s nuclear activities. He urged Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Moreover, Hayashi reiterated Japan’s support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal that aimed to limit Iran’s enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. However, the withdrawal of the United States from the agreement in 2018 and the subsequent restoration of sanctions have enabled Iran to rapidly advance its nuclear program. Iran has surpassed the limits imposed by the JCPOA, stockpiled enriched uranium, and constructed an underground nuclear facility that may be resilient to conventional military strikes. Experts warn that Iran now has the capacity to develop atomic bombs if it chooses to do so.

During the talks, Amirabdollahian expressed Iran’s intention to reactivate the nuclear agreement through negotiations. He acknowledged and appreciated Japan’s diplomatic efforts in this regard.

Source: AP News