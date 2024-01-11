Japan Earthquake Puts Nuclear Plant at Risk, Experts Call for Greater Safety Measures

Last week’s devastating earthquake in central Japan has exposed serious risks to a local nuclear power plant, exceeding the safety limits set by its design, as reported by a safety panel meeting on Wednesday. The quake, measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, struck the Shika nuclear power plant while authorities were assessing safety measures for reactivating one of the reactors.

Although the ground acceleration readings were concerning, they do not pose an immediate safety threat to the facility located on the Noto Peninsula. Despite this, experts warn that the earthquake has caused significant stress to the plant and highlights the need for further research and safety measures.

Akira Ishiwatari, a geologist on the safety panel, emphasized the need to incorporate the latest research findings into future safety screenings. The seismic research by experts could take years, but it is crucial to factor in the seismic activity in undersea faults, which triggered the recent earthquake, as new knowledge to update safety standards.

Shinsuke Yamanaka, the chief of the Nuclear Regulation Authority, stressed the importance of investigating the breakdown of electric transformers at the plant. These breakdowns have obstructed the supply of external power to the facility. Yamanaka urged the plant operator to address this issue promptly.

While Hokuriku Electric, the operator of the Shika plant, assured that the cooling system for used fuels remains operational, concerns have been raised regarding the lack of real-time radiation monitoring near the plant. Nobuhiko Ban, an expert on radiation exposure, proposed utilizing aircraft and drones to monitor radiation levels in affected areas.

This recent incident highlights the challenges faced by Japan’s nuclear power industry. Following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in 2011, where reactor meltdowns occurred due to a blackout caused by a quake and tsunami, safety protocols and power procurement systems have been improved. However, the risks associated with earthquakes remain a pressing concern.

FAQs

What was the magnitude of the earthquake that affected the Shika nuclear power plant?

The earthquake that struck the Shika nuclear power plant measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.

Did the earthquake pose an immediate safety threat to the facility?

Although the earthquake exceeded the design limits of the facility, it did not pose an immediate safety threat to the Shika nuclear power plant.

What measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the plant?

Experts are calling for further research and safety measures following the earthquake. The results of ongoing research will influence future safety screenings and updates to safety standards. The investigation into electric transformer breakdowns at the plant is also a priority.

Is the cooling system for used fuels still operational at the Shika plant?

Hokuriku Electric, the operator of the Shika plant, has confirmed that the cooling system for used fuels remains operational.

Are real-time radiation levels being monitored near the Shika plant?

There have been concerns about the lack of real-time radiation monitoring near the Shika plant. Experts have proposed the use of aircraft and drones to address this issue and monitor radiation levels in affected areas.

Sources:

– [Kyodo](https://kyodonews.net/)