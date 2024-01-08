The Financial Scandal That Rocked Japan’s Ruling Party: Arrest Made and Future Uncertain

In a shocking turn of events, Japanese prosecutors have made their first arrest in a far-reaching financial scandal that has sent shockwaves through the country’s ruling party. The arrest of Yoshitaka Ikeda, a former vice-education minister, has sparked speculation about the future of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the stability of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The scandal initially came to light when LDP politicians were accused of failing to report approximately ¥600m (£3.3m) in funds, potentially violating campaign and election laws. Most of the politicians implicated in the scandal belong to the party’s largest faction, which was formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzō Abe.

Yoshitaka Ikeda is believed to have received cash from fundraising events organized by the faction, failing to report this income. The Tokyo district public prosecutors’ office has revealed that between 2018 and 2022, Ikeda excluded more than ¥48m from his political funds reports. His policy secretary, Kazuhiro Kakinuma, who allegedly colluded with Ikeda to falsify the reports, was also arrested.

Prime Minister Kishida, who has faced criticism for his handling of the cost-of-living crisis, expressed his deep regret over Ikeda’s arrest. He acknowledged the need to regain public trust and announced plans to establish an expert panel to strengthen fundraising regulations in response to the scandal.

The investigation into the unreported political funds extends beyond Ikeda, with five out of the six LDP factions now under scrutiny. While numerous members of the Abe faction are suspected of receiving undeclared cash, Ikeda is believed to have received a significantly larger sum than others involved.

This scandal has dealt a severe blow to Kishida’s popularity, as his approval ratings have plummeted below 20%, the lowest for any Japanese prime minister in over a decade. Moreover, there are growing speculations that the scandal could trigger an internal power struggle within the LDP, with members viewing Kishida as an electoral liability.

The fundraising practice itself, where lawmakers receive quotas of party tickets and any surplus income is repaid, is not illegal. However, failure to report this additional income can result in severe penalties, including imprisonment or substantial fines. MPs can also face charges if they are found to have colluded with their administrative staff.

While the future of Prime Minister Kishida remains uncertain, the impact of this scandal on the LDP’s electoral prospects is yet to be determined. With no general election scheduled until 2025, and a fragmented opposition, few believe that the scandal will lead to a serious challenge to the party’s longstanding rule.

