Japan PM Vows to Rebuild Confidence Amid Fundraising Scandal

In a bid to restore public trust, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to take decisive actions in the wake of a high-profile fundraising scandal that has severely impacted his government’s reputation. Reports suggest that Kishida is planning to purge cabinet ministers who have been implicated in the controversy, which has become the largest political challenge faced by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) since its return to power in 2012.

The scandal revolves around allegations that certain lawmakers received undisclosed funds amounting to thousands of dollars. As a result, Kishida’s administration has witnessed a significant decline in public approval, reaching an all-time low. Furthermore, the main opposition party is reportedly preparing a no-confidence motion against Hirokazu Matsuno, the spokesperson for the government and one of the most prominent ministers involved in the scandal.

Kishida stated, “We will take the necessary measures at the opportune time to regain the trust of the public and prevent any disruptions in national politics,” emphasizing his commitment to addressing the issue. According to the Asahi newspaper, Kishida has already made the decision to replace four ministers and 11 other ministerial positions in his cabinet. The reshuffling of the cabinet is anticipated to take place in the coming days.

The ministers who are expected to be replaced include Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno, Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Internal Affairs Minister Junji Suzuki, and Agriculture Minister Ichiro Miyashita, as well as their deputies and parliamentary secretaries. While Matsuno maintained that an investigation was ongoing and he would undertake appropriate actions, Nishimura expressed his intention to stay in his position and review his fundraising procedures. Suzuki and Miyashita have not yet commented on the allegations.

The media’s focus has primarily been on the 15 officials who are set to be dismissed. These individuals are members of the LDP’s influential and powerful Seiwa-kai faction, which has been under investigation for allegedly concealing hundreds of millions of yen in political funds over a five-year period. Previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the faction wields significant influence within the party.

The scandal has the potential to stir up a power struggle within the LDP, which could have far-reaching implications for the upcoming leadership elections scheduled for September. Furthermore, it may heavily impact the party’s overall management and possibly influence the outcome of the general election anticipated no later than October 2025.

To address the situation, Kishida is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday following the conclusion of the current parliamentary session. This conference aims to provide an explanation of his administration’s responses to the scandal.

Prime Minister Kishida, who assumed office in October 2021, has witnessed a decline in his cabinet’s approval rating in recent months. Rising concerns among voters about the cost of living and looming tax hikes to support the country’s ambitious military expansion plans have contributed to the decrease in popularity. A recent Fuji News Network-Sankei poll highlighted a record-low approval rating of 22.5%, indicating the magnitude of the challenge Kishida faces.

