Japan PM Kishida Steps Down as Ruling Party Faction Leader Amid Political Funds Scandal

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced his resignation as the chief of his faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following a political funds scandal, according to a reliable source. The LDP has come under fire recently for accusations that several factions, including Kishida’s, have underreported their revenue from political fundraising events, potentially leading to kickbacks for lawmakers.

Unlike his predecessors, who typically stepped down as faction leaders while serving as prime minister to avoid perceptions of patronage-driven politics, Kishida had held onto the position since taking office in October 2021. However, mounting pressure and calls for transparency have pushed him to make this decision in an effort to rebuild public trust towards the ruling party.

In response to the scandal, Kishida had already instructed LDP executives to abstain from hosting fundraising events. Nonetheless, public approval ratings for the Cabinet have reached their lowest levels since Kishida assumed office. Moreover, this week, Kishida had to deny any affiliation with the controversial Unification Church after reports claimed he had met with its senior figures in 2019. While former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich confirmed the presence of individuals linked to the Unification Church at the meeting, Kishida maintained that he was unaware of their identities and has been attempting to verify the details with Gingrich.

The funding system within LDP factions has long faced criticism for its potential to generate secret funds. As members of these intraparty groups are supplied with election funding and recommended for ministerial positions, critics argue that it becomes challenging to trace the flow of money and its usage. The factions typically set quotas for party tickets, priced at around 20,000 yen ($1,362), and any excess funds are believed to be returned as kickbacks within certain intraparty groups.

The largest faction, currently chaired by House of Representatives member Ryu Shionoya, was previously led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It is suspected of accumulating secret funds exceeding 100 million yen. Prosecutors are reportedly considering questioning members of the faction called Seiwaken, also known as the Seiwa policy study group, who allegedly received substantial kickbacks. This questioning is expected to take place after the current parliamentary session concludes next Wednesday.

The political funds scandal has prompted serious questions about accountability and transparency within the LDP. Kishida’s decision to step down as faction leader marks a significant change in his leadership and signals an intent to address the public’s concerns. However, the impact of these developments on the overall political landscape and the composition of the LDP factions remain to be seen.

