Controversy Surrounds Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine Visit on WWII Anniversary

In a move that has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from neighboring countries, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering to the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday, as the nation marked the 78th anniversary of the end of World War II. Seen by some as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism, the shrine has long been a source of diplomatic tension with China and South Korea.

Unlike previous years, where prime ministers have visited the shrine in person, Kishida opted to send a “masakaki” offering and laid flowers at the nearby Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery instead. The prime minister’s gesture was personal, paid for under the title of leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Kishida, who heads a dovish faction within the conservative party, has chosen to maintain a distance from the controversial shrine.

The Yasukuni shrine, which honors the souls of Japan’s war dead, including those convicted as war criminals in the post-World War II international tribunal, has drawn criticism for glorifying Japan’s past wars of aggression. Several high-ranking politicians, including LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda, paid their respects at Yasukuni on the anniversary. Additionally, a cross-party group of lawmakers regularly visits the shrine.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry expressed “deep disappointment and regret,” while China made a serious representation to Japan over the visits. Both countries urged Japan to face its history squarely, demonstrate genuine remorse, and take concrete actions to break with militarism.

Historical tensions between Japan and its neighbors run deep due to Japan’s invasion of China before the end of World War II and its rule over the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945. Past visits to the Yasukuni shrine by Japanese prime ministers and lawmakers have exacerbated these tensions and strained diplomatic relations.

As Japan navigates its past and seeks to maintain peaceful relations with its neighbors, the Yasukuni shrine will continue to be a point of contention. Finding a balance between honoring the fallen and acknowledging the war’s historical context remains a challenge for Japanese leaders, and their choices will undoubtedly shape regional dynamics in the years to come.