Aircraft Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Unveiling the Moments Leading to Disaster

A tragic incident unfolded at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening, as two aircraft collided and burst into flames on the runway. While both planes were involved in the collision, the Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger flight, designated as JAL flight 516, was the only one granted permission to use the runway. The other aircraft, a coast guard plane, was in the process of preparing for takeoff when disaster struck.

Amidst a terrifying sight of flames and smoke, the JAL flight continued down the runway before all 379 passengers and crew members miraculously evacuated, using emergency chutes. Tragically, the pilot of the coast guard plane, a Bombardier Dash-8, and five crew members lost their lives in the accident. The quick response of emergency services played a crucial role in ensuring the survival of those on board the JAL flight.

Yesterday, the Transport Ministry released a transcript shedding light on the communication between air traffic control and the two aircraft in the minutes leading up to the collision. Lasting approximately 4 minutes and 25 seconds, the transcript revealed that no explicit approval for takeoff was given to the coast guard plane. Instead, the Tokyo air control authorized the JAL Airbus A350 to land on Runway C, cautioning about the presence of a departing plane. The pilot of the JAL flight acknowledged the instructions, affirming understanding.

In response, the coast guard plane stated its intention to taxi to the same runway, prompting the traffic control to direct it to proceed to the stop line before the runway. Notably, the control indicated that the coast guard plane had priority for departure, and the pilot confirmed compliance by stating their movement towards the stop line.

Regrettably, the transcript concludes abruptly at this point. Two minutes later, a three-second pause was recorded, presumably capturing the moment of impact and subsequent collision between the two aircraft.

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, the police have initiated a separate probe into possible professional negligence. Over the following days, investigators will closely examine the wreckage on the runway and conduct interviews to piece together a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired. It is important to note that 17 JAL passengers sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process.

The JAL flight had departed from Shin Chitose airport near Sapporo in northern Japan, while the coast guard Bombardier Dash-8 was preparing to embark on a relief mission to Niigata, delivering crucial supplies to the central regions devastated by recent powerful earthquakes.

The collision between the two aircraft serves as a grave reminder of the complexities and potential risks involved in air traffic control and runway operations. Heightened scrutiny will undoubtedly be directed towards enhancing safety protocols in the aftermath of this tragic incident, with the aim of preventing similar occurrences in the future.

