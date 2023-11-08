Japan Vows to Overcome Challenges and Restore Confidence in Seafood Exports

Japan is determined to tackle the recent setbacks in its seafood industry and restore confidence in its exports after China implemented a ban on all Japanese seafood imports. The ban came in response to concerns over the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Instead of dwelling on the diplomatic ramifications, Japan is focusing on finding viable solutions. While filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) remains a possibility, Japanese officials are actively exploring diplomatic routes first. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasized that Japan would take “necessary action under various routes including the WTO framework.”

Japanese businesses and public facilities have been facing additional challenges as they receive a significant number of harassment calls from phone numbers with Chinese country codes. The complaints from callers regarding the Fukushima water release have created further complications. However, rather than being deterred, Japan is determined to address these issues head-on.

The Japanese government has reached out to telecommunications companies for assistance in blocking these calls. Measures are being discussed, and landline phone users are requesting the blocking of foreign numbers. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, KDDI, and SoftBank Corp are actively collaborating with the government to devise effective solutions.

As Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura expressed during a news conference, the situation is deeply regrettable and concerning. Harassment calls to hospitals are particularly distressing, as human lives are at stake. The government is urging these calls to cease immediately, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

To further combat the challenges faced by the seafood industry, the Japanese government is working closely with business leaders to gather information on movements to boycott Japanese products in China. Additionally, interviews with local travel agencies are being conducted to assess the impact and status of travel to Japan from China. These initiatives aim to address safety concerns related to food and beverages and restore confidence in Japanese products.

Japan remains resilient in the face of adversity, determined to overcome challenges and restore the longstanding trust associated with its seafood industry. By seeking productive solutions and engaging in proactive measures, Japan aims to restore confidence in its seafood exports and strengthen bilateral relations with China.