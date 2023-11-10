Japan Requests Record Defence Spending Amid Growing Regional Tensions

Japan has recently submitted a record budget request for defence spending, amounting to 7.7 trillion yen ($52.67 billion) for fiscal year 2024. This request is part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s plan to double defence spending to 2% of the country’s gross domestic product by 2027, in response to an increasingly assertive China and unpredictable North Korea.

Amidst deteriorating relations with China, Japan’s decision to release treated radioactive water from its damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea has faced strong condemnation. China has even gone as far as banning Japanese seafood imports. As tensions continue to rise, Japan is taking steps to enhance its defence capabilities.

The fiscal year 2024 budget request marks a significant increase of almost a trillion yen compared to the previous year. If approved, this would mean unprecedented consecutive years of increased defence spending.

The defence ministry’s budget request includes allocations of over 900 billion yen for securing ammunition and weapons, including ship-to-air missiles. Furthermore, approximately 600 billion yen will be utilized to strengthen logistics capabilities, enabling the deployment of weapons and resources to the southwest island chains in case of emergencies.

Among the planned expenses, the budget also includes funding for the acquisition of three new landing ships, amounting to a total of 17 billion yen, as well as 17 transport helicopters, costing over 300 billion yen. Additionally, a new specialized transport team will be established to enhance deployment capabilities.

Recognizing the need for collaboration, Japan will allocate 75 billion yen towards jointly developing an interceptor missile with the United States to counter hypersonic warheads, while also dedicating 64 billion yen to the creation of next-generation fighter jets in partnership with Britain and Italy.

This surge in defence spending marks a significant departure from Japan’s historical pacifist policies. Following World War II, the United States imposed a constitution on Japan which renounces war. However, in recent years, concerns over China’s assertiveness in the maritime domain and its ambitions, particularly around Taiwan, have prompted a shift in Japan’s strategic thinking. The increasing military capabilities of belligerent North Korea and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have further contributed to this change.

Japan is cognizant of historical tensions stemming from its past aggression during World War II, which still impact its relationships with some countries in Asia. Nevertheless, Japan assures the international community that its growing military strength will be primarily utilized for self-defense and will not pose a threat to other nations.

While the allocation of substantial funds towards defence may raise eyebrows, Japan emphasizes that diplomacy and dialogue will continue to be prioritized as means to avoid misunderstandings and maintain regional stability.

FAQs

Source: Reuters (https://www.reuters.com)