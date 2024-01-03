Japanese Aviation Authorities Investigate Tragic Plane Crash as Transcripts Surface

Japanese aviation authorities have commenced two separate investigations into a fatal plane crash that resulted in the deaths of five individuals. The incident occurred when a passenger jet collided with a Coast Guard turboprop at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, causing the aircraft to burst into flames. One probe will focus on communication between air traffic control officials and the two involved planes to ascertain the cause of the collision. Meanwhile, the police have initiated a separate investigation into potential professional negligence.

The deadly crash happened after Japan Airlines Flight 516, an Airbus A350-900, landed on a runway at Haneda airport and collided with the Coast Guard’s flight MA-722, a Bombardier Dash-8. Tragically, five out of the six crew on board the Dash-8 lost their lives, while the captain sustained severe injuries.

Preliminary examination of transcripts from conversations with the control tower revealed that the passenger jet had received clearance to land, while the smaller plane had been instructed to taxi to a holding point near the runway. It was not evident from the transcripts that the Coast Guard aircraft had been authorized to take off.

The Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) intends to conduct interviews with the pilots, officials from both sides, and air traffic control personnel to determine how both planes ended up on the runway simultaneously.

While this tragic incident raises concerns about aviation safety, it also poses an opportunity to assess the efficacy of carbon-composite fiber fuselages featured on the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787. In the case of this collision, the fuselage managed to protect passengers from the intense fire for a significant period, allowing for the successful evacuation of all 367 passengers and 12 crew members.

Airbus has deployed a team of forensic experts to Japan to aid in the investigations. The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined. The Airbus involved, with the identification number MSN 538, was delivered to Japan Airlines from the production line on November 10, 2021, equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

The tragic plane crash serves as a reminder of the importance of effective communication between air traffic control officials and pilots to ensure the safe operation of aircraft. As the investigations progress, crucial lessons can be learned to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

