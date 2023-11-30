Japan Seeks Temporary Grounding of U.S. Osprey as Search for Missing Crew Continues

Tokyo — The search and rescue operation for seven American service members is ongoing after a U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea near Yakushima Island in Japan. Sadly, one person has been confirmed dead, while seven individuals remain missing. The Japan Coast Guard is leading the search efforts and has employed side-scan sonar to aid in the search.

To support the search, the Japanese coast guard and the Japan Self-Defense Forces have deployed vessels, helicopters, and other resources. Debris believed to be from the crashed Osprey, including an empty orange life raft, has been recovered from the water.

The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command stated that the Osprey was engaged in a routine training mission at the time of the crash. However, the cause of the incident and the condition of the crew members remain unknown.

Japan, as one of America’s closest allies in Asia, has expressed concerns about the safety of Ospreys and requested the temporary grounding of these aircraft over its airspace until their safety can be confirmed. The presence of 30 Ospreys operated by the U.S. military in Japan indicates their belief in the safety of these aircraft. However, Japanese officials are striving to alleviate the fears of their citizens by seeking assurances.

This recent crash has amplified tensions surrounding Ospreys in Japan. The fear that an Osprey could crash close to populated areas and harm innocent civilians has unsettled the Japanese population. It also contributes to the wider issue of the significant U.S. military presence in Japan, where around 50,000 American personnel are stationed. While the defense alliance between the two countries remains solid, there have been longstanding tensions, and this incident is likely to further fuel the debate.

The recovery and investigation into the crash will largely be led by the U.S. military, raising concerns about the level of Japanese involvement. However, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel expressed gratitude to the Japanese Coast Guard, Japanese Self-Defense Forces, and local community for their assistance in the search efforts.

Japan is the only country, besides the United States, that operates Osprey aircraft. The Japan Self-Defense Forces currently have 11 of these U.S.-made aircraft in their fleet, with more on order.

FAQ

1. What is an Osprey aircraft?

The Osprey, formally known as the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, is a versatile military aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing. It combines the functionality of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft.

2. Why is Japan concerned about Osprey safety?

Japan has expressed concerns about the safety of Ospreys due to a series of incidents involving these aircraft. The proximity of the crash site to populated areas and the potential risk to civilians have heightened these concerns.

3. How many Ospreys does Japan have?

The Japan Self-Defense Forces currently operate 11 Osprey aircraft, with additional units on order.

Sources:

– Reuters

– CBS News