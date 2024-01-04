Jet Crash at Tokyo Haneda Airport: Pilots Unaware of Cabin Fire Until Notified by Crew

In a surprising turn of events, pilots of a Japanese airliner involved in a collision with a smaller plane at Tokyo Haneda Airport were oblivious to the fact that their jet was on fire. Instead, it was a flight attendant who bravely informed them of the cabin fire, according to a spokesperson from Japan Airlines.

The evacuation of all 379 individuals on board Japan Airlines Flight 516 proceeded with remarkable precision after the pilots were made aware of the emergency. Unfortunately, five out of the six people on board the smaller coastguard plane lost their lives in the accident.

According to the JAL spokesperson, the pilots only became aware of the fire after the plane touched down and they felt a sudden shock, causing them to lose control. The aircraft’s announcement system was damaged, forcing the crew to rely on megaphones and their own voices to provide instructions.

Remarkably, the cabin attendants acted swiftly and efficiently to ensure the safety of the passengers. Their first priority was to keep the passengers calm and prevent them from standing up, which could have hindered the escape process. Even without the functioning announcement system, the attendants successfully communicated the necessary instructions to the passengers.

Witnesses described the evacuation as a “miraculous 18 minutes.” Passengers left their personal belongings behind as they swiftly made their way to emergency exits and slid out of the aircraft, just moments before it was engulfed in flames.

The Japanese media has hailed the cooperation between the cabin crew and passengers as a crucial factor in the success of the evacuation. Despite the challenges posed by the cabin filling with smoke, the attendants instructed everyone to leave their belongings, remove their high heels, and move quickly towards safety.

Meanwhile, Japanese authorities have revealed that the coastguard plane involved in the collision was not cleared for take-off on Haneda’s runway. The JAL flight, on the other hand, had received clearance to land. The transcripts have brought into question the claims of the coastguard plane’s captain, who had asserted that he had been given permission to enter the runway.

This incident marked the first major accident involving an Airbus A350, a state-of-the-art aircraft constructed primarily using advanced materials like carbon fibre-reinforced plastic. Consequently, the aircraft manufacturer is sending a team of experts to support the investigation conducted by the Japan Transport Safety Board.

It is important to note that accidents like these highlight the importance of adhering to safety protocols during aircraft evacuations. The well-coordinated response seen on the Japan Airlines plane serves as a powerful example, in stark contrast to incidents where passengers violate safety guidelines by attempting to retrieve their luggage during an evacuation.

