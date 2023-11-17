Japan’s Iconic Floating Shrine Welcomes Sustainable Tourism with New Visitor Tax

Japan’s renowned Itsukushima Shrine, famous for its picturesque floating torii gate, has taken steps to manage its growing popularity by introducing a tourist tax. Located in the town of Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima prefecture, this 1,400-year-old Shinto complex is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a favorite spot for tourists and photographers alike.

In response to concerns over overtourism and the strain it places on local infrastructure, the implementation of the visitor tax was delayed due to the pandemic but finally took effect on Sunday. Each visitor to the island access point for the shrine, Miyajima, will now be charged a modest fee of 100 yen (67 cents). For those planning multiple visits, a 500 yen ($3.33) pass is available, valid for one year.

The introduction of this tax aims to allocate funds for various purposes. These include the development and enhancement of tourism infrastructure, such as public bathrooms, as well as the preservation of the shrine’s architectural heritage and the promotion of ecotourism in the area. By investing in sustainable tourism initiatives, officials hope to strike a balance between creating an enjoyable experience for visitors and safeguarding the well-being of local communities.

Shunji Mukai, an official from the city’s planning department, emphasizes the importance of building a welcoming environment for tourists while also ensuring the livelihoods of the islanders. “We hope that tourists will actively participate and share the responsibility of protecting Miyajima,” he says. The tax revenue, in combination with the efforts of an initiative called “Another Thousand Years,” aims to foster a sense of community ownership and inspire visitors to become stewards of the island’s natural and cultural heritage.

The resilient mission of “Another Thousand Years” is to safeguard and preserve Miyajima and the Itsukushima Shrine for generations to come. Their vision is not only to invite tourists but also to encourage a sense of guardianship within the visitors themselves. “Let us take pride in our actions today,” their mission statement declares, “and safeguard this island, which enshrines the gods, for another thousand years.”

FAQ:

Q: Why has Japan introduced a tourist tax for the Itsukushima Shrine?

A: The tourist tax has been implemented as a response to concerns over overtourism and the strain it puts on local infrastructure.

Q: How much is the visitor tax?

A: Each visitor to Miyajima, the island access point for the shrine, is now charged 100 yen (67 cents). There is also an option to purchase a 500 yen ($3.33) pass valid for one year.

Q: What are the funds from the tourist tax used for?

A: The funds will be allocated towards building and improving tourism infrastructure, maintaining the shrine’s architecture, and promoting ecotourism in the area.

Q: What is the goal of the initiative called “Another Thousand Years”?

A: The initiative aims to inspire visitors to become guardians of the island and contribute to its preservation for generations to come.