Japan Implements Tourist Fee at Iconic ‘Floating Shrine’ to Address Issue of Overcrowding

Japan’s renowned Itsukushima Shrine has undergone a slight increase in entrance fees, offering an innovative approach to cope with growing concerns related to over-tourism.

The stunning bright-orange torii gate that seemingly hovers over the water has become one of the most captivating and iconic photo spots in the country.

Situated in Hatsukaichi, a town in the Hiroshima prefecture, this torii – a traditional Japanese shrine entrance gate – is part of a 1,400-year-old Shinto complex listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Its visually striking appeal has made it an iconic attraction in Japan, with President Joe Biden even paying a visit earlier this year.

Nevertheless, the immense popularity has had its drawbacks. Hatsukaichi has long grappled with issues of over-tourism, leading authorities to devise a tourist fee system, which came into effect on Sunday. Originally planned for implementation in 2021, its launch was delayed due to the pandemic.

Now, every visitor to Miyajima, the island where the shrine is located, is required to pay a nominal fee of 100 yen (approximately 67 cents). For those interested in making multiple visits, a 500 yen ($3.33) pass valid for one year can be purchased.

The revenue generated from these fees will be dedicated to constructing and enhancing tourism infrastructure, such as public restrooms, preserving the shrine’s architectural integrity, and promoting ecotourism initiatives within the region.

Shunji Mukai, an official from the city’s planning department, emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming environment for tourists while ensuring the well-being of the island’s residents. He stated, “We hope that tourists will become active participants in the protection of Miyajima by sharing responsibilities.”

An organization known as Another Thousand Years is at the forefront of efforts to safeguard and preserve Miyajima and the Itsukushima Shrine.

The organization’s website features a mission statement that expresses a desire for future visitors to become guardians of the island, adopting the same commitment shown by the local inhabitants. It reads, “Let us start taking pride in what we can do now. As an island that houses divine spirits, we will cherish it for another thousand years.”

