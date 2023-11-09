Japan Welcomes a New Addition to Its Island Family

A recent undersea volcanic eruption near Iwoto island, part of the Ogasawara island chain in the western Pacific, has given birth to a new landmass. This exciting development adds yet another island to Japan’s diverse collection, known for its remarkable geological activity.

The formation of this tiny island became evident after a series of eruptions that began in October, resulting in the emergence of a landmass approximately 100 meters in diameter. Fukashi Maeno, an associate professor at Tokyo University’s earthquake research institute, confirmed that these eruptions were phreatomagmatic in nature, characterized by explosive interactions between magma and water. He witnessed plumes of smoke and ash reaching over 50 meters in height, accompanied by large rocks soaring through the air. The surrounding sea also underwent a transformation as bands of brown pumice stones floated upon its newly discolored surface.

This is not the first time such volcanic activity has occurred near Iwoto. Similar eruptions took place between July and December of the previous year, as well as in June of the current year. The reappearance of magmatic activity in the area further supports the notion that volcanic forces have returned. However, as history has shown, islands formed through these processes do not always stand the test of time. In 1904, 1914, and 1986, islands in the vicinity that were created in a similar fashion ultimately succumbed to erosion and vanished.

While the newly formed island may face challenges from constant wave battering due to its composition of ash and rock fragments, continuous volcanic activity holds the potential for the creation of lava flows. Over time, these flows could solidify and contribute to the establishment of a more robust and enduring landmass.

This recent addition underscores the ever-changing nature of Japan’s archipelago. Geographers have recently discovered that the country, previously believed to consist of four main islands and around 6,000 smaller uninhabited ones, is actually composed of double that number. Utilizing digital mapping technology, the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan has identified a total of 14,125 islands, unveiling a remarkable 7,273 more than previously accounted for.

As Japan welcomes new islands, it occasionally bids farewell to others. In 2018, Esanbe Hanakita Kojima, located off the coast of Hokkaido, mysteriously disappeared beneath the waves. Its absence remained unnoticed until Hiroshi Shimizu, an author, ventured to the area to explore and document Japan’s “hidden” islands for a picture book sequel.

The birth and changes within Japan’s island geography serve as a continuous reminder of the country’s dynamic relationship with its volcanic forces. Each new addition not only enriches Japan’s natural landscape but also keeps researchers and onlookers captivated by the boundless wonders of the earth’s ever-evolving crust.