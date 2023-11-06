Japanese Foreign Minister Affirms Support for Ukraine’s Reconstruction and Remembrance

In a significant move, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, demonstrating Japan’s support for the Eastern European nation in its ongoing efforts to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. This visit marks the first time a Japanese foreign minister has visited Ukraine since the conflict began in February 2022, setting Japan apart from other Group of Seven member nations who have already sent their foreign ministers in solidarity.

During his visit, Hayashi held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, where he conveyed Japan’s plan to host a conference in early 2024 aimed at promoting Ukraine’s economic reconstruction. In addition to the diplomatic discussions, the Japanese minister made a poignant visit to Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv that has become a symbol of Moscow’s atrocities in the war. Hayashi paid respects to the victims of the March 2022 Bucha massacre and inspected a mass grave near a church, underscoring the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians.

To further aid Ukraine, Hayashi pledged continued support, including the provision of Japanese crane trucks to remove unexploded munitions and assistance in preparations for the approaching winter. This support follows Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Kyiv in March, during which he promised substantial grant aid and contributions for Ukraine’s energy sector and nonlethal equipment through a NATO fund. Notably, Prime Minister Kishida invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to virtually participate in the G-7 summit in Hiroshima in May, solidifying Japan’s commitment to Ukraine’s cause on the global stage.

Determined to contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction, Japan has pledged over $7.6 billion in support thus far, with assistance spanning various areas such as the removal of landmines, debris, and infrastructure reconstruction. The G-7 summit held in Japan saw leaders of major democracies vowing to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, denouncing Russia’s illegal war of aggression.

In a bid to encourage private sector involvement in Ukraine’s reconstruction, e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc.’s chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, along with other business leaders, accompanied Minister Hayashi on his visit. This collective effort signifies Japan’s commitment to leveraging its economic strength to aid Ukraine’s recovery.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s visit to Ukraine carries immense importance, offering both symbolic and tangible support to a nation ravaged by conflict. As Ukraine continues to forge ahead, the international community stands united in its commitment to assist and remember the victims of Russia’s invasion.