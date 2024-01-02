Battle Against Time: Rescuing the Trapped in the Aftermath of Japan’s Earthquakes

Japan is currently facing a race against time as it strives to rescue individuals affected by a series of powerful earthquakes. The death toll has risen to at least 48, with dozens injured and numerous homes destroyed by fires that broke out as a result of the tremors. The country’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the primary objective is to save those who are trapped under collapsed structures.

Amidst the chaos, authorities have faced significant obstacles in their rescue efforts. The worst-hit area, located in the remote Noto peninsula, has suffered extensive damage to roads and infrastructure, making access difficult. Additionally, one of the area’s airports had to be closed due to cracks in the runway. Over a thousand army personnel have been mobilized to assist in the rescue operations.

Wajima city has borne the brunt of the devastation, with fires still raging and over 100 buildings reduced to ashes. Kyodo news agency reported that 15 of the casualties were from Wajima city. The area’s popularity with tourists and its abundance of wooden buildings have contributed to the severity of the damage. However, the exact cause of the earthquakes and the final casualty figures are still under investigation.

The quakes, the largest registering a magnitude of 7.6 at a shallow depth of 10km, struck the west coast of Japan’s main island on Monday, sending shockwaves as far as Tokyo, which is approximately 300km away. The Nanao city region experienced a tragic loss as a woman in her fifties lost her life, and more than 30 individuals were admitted to the hospital. Further reports indicate that residents were found unconscious, trapped under debris, or even missing.

The aftermath of the earthquakes is not yet over, as aftershocks continue to threaten the affected areas. The meteorological agency has warned that these tremors could persist over the next few days. Coastal residents have been advised to refrain from returning to their homes, despite the tsunami warnings being lifted.

In the immediate aftermath, NHK TV cautioned that enormous waves could reach heights of up to five meters. As a result, individuals were evacuated to various public buildings, such as sports halls and schools. Transportation has been severely disrupted, with bullet trains and flights suspended. Major highways have also been closed, and burst pipes have led to water supply cuts in certain areas. While mobile phone networks in the region suffered damage, restoration efforts are underway.

International support has poured in, with both British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden expressing readiness to assist Japan. The UK has urged its nationals in affected areas to heed the advice of Japanese authorities. Nuclear regulators have reassured the public that there have been no abnormal rises in radiation levels, and no irregularities have been detected at the coastal reactors.

Japan, known for its vulnerability to earthquakes, experienced its worst disaster in recent history in 2011 when a massive quake and tsunami struck the northeastern region, claiming the lives of 18,000 people. The catastrophic event also triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, resulting in nationwide concerns about nuclear energy safety. In the aftermath, most of Japan’s nuclear power plants were decommissioned.

