On August 6, 1945, a defining moment in human history occurred as the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the bustling Japanese city of Hiroshima. This event, along with the subsequent bombing of Nagasaki three days later, stands as a grim reminder of the catastrophic consequences of nuclear warfare. Today, the Japanese government, in alignment with the United Nations and global organizations, maintains an unwavering pursuit of a nuclear-free world.

During a memorial ceremony in Hiroshima, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida highlighted the challenges faced in achieving this noble goal. He acknowledged that the path towards a world without nuclear weapons has become more arduous due to various geopolitical factors, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The growing division within the international community regarding approaches to nuclear disarmament and Russia’s nuclear threats have further complicated this endeavor.

Nevertheless, Kishida emphasized the importance of revitalizing international momentum towards nuclear disarmament in the face of these obstacles. He stressed that Japan, as the only nation that has experienced the horrors of nuclear devastation firsthand, will persistently advocate for the realization of a world free from nuclear weapons.

The specter of nuclear war has been accentuated by Russia’s actions in Ukraine. In response, scientists symbolically moved the Doomsday Clock—representing the proximity to global catastrophe—to its most dangerous position ever, 90 seconds to midnight. This heightened anxiety about nuclear escalation was palpable during the Peace Memorial Ceremony in Hiroshima, an annual event dedicated to promoting world peace and honoring the victims of the bombings.

Global leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, have echoed the urgency to confront the threats posed by nuclear weaponry. The rhetoric of certain policymakers has exposed the inherent flaws of nuclear deterrence theory, prompting a reevaluation of the prevailing mindset. The memory of the lives lost, with over 100,000 casualties in Hiroshima and approximately 70,000 in Nagasaki, obliges humanity to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities.

As the world reflects on the solemn anniversary of the bombings, Japan continues to advocate tirelessly for nuclear disarmament. The nation, through peaceful initiatives and diplomatic efforts, aims to channel this collective trauma into a powerful force for change. While the road ahead may be challenging, the pursuit of a nuclear-free world remains a shared responsibility for every nation committed to preserving global peace and security.