Japan’s Mandatory Sterilisation Law for Gender Change Ruled Unconstitutional

In a groundbreaking decision, Japan’s highest court has declared the mandatory sterilisation requirement for individuals seeking legal gender change as unconstitutional. The court’s ruling comes after receiving criticism from various international organisations, including the European Court of Human Rights, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, and the United Nations, citing discrimination and violation of human rights.

While the verdict was a welcomed victory for rights groups, there was disappointment regarding the court’s decision to postpone deliberations on a separate requirement. This other clause mandates that the genital organs of those wishing to change their gender must resemble those of the opposite gender. The plaintiff, a transgender woman under the age of 50, expressed surprise at the decision but emphasized her disappointment with the delay in addressing the remaining clause.

Opposition to challenging the existing law came from conservative lawmakers and women’s groups in Japan, who believed that overturning the sterilisation requirement could create confusion and undermine women’s rights. The Supreme Court previously rejected a similar attempt to remove this requirement in 2019.

Human Rights Watch stressed that the government now has a responsibility to act upon the court’s ruling. Its Japan director, Kanae Doi, emphasized that the government must swiftly take action to eliminate the sterilisation clause, stressing that it is never too late to rectify the situation.

Japanese law currently specifies certain conditions for gender change, including a diagnosis of gender dysphoria and meeting five requirements: being at least 18 years old, unmarried, without underage children, with genital organs resembling those of the opposite gender, and without reproductive glands or with glands that have permanently lost their function. The plaintiff’s lawyers argued that the last two requirements infringed upon their client’s constitutional rights by impeding their pursuit of happiness and subjecting them to discrimination, as well as causing physical pain and financial burden.

While many countries have moved away from requiring surgery for legal gender change, transgender rights continue to be a contentious issue in Japan. The court’s decision arrives at a time when there is increased awareness and activism surrounding LGBTQ+ issues in the country. Efforts to pass anti-discrimination legislation have intensified, particularly after a former prime minister’s aide made derogatory remarks regarding LGBTQ+ individuals and same-sex marriage.

