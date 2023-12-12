Tokyo Court Finds Former Soldiers Guilty in Groundbreaking Sexual Assault Case

A landmark sexual assault case in Japan has come to a conclusion, as a Tokyo court recently found three former soldiers guilty of sexual assault. The case shed light on a pervasive culture of harassment within the military and gained significant attention on social media.

According to reports from NHK, the Fukushima District Court ruled that the three ex-soldiers had committed forcible indecency against Rina Gonoi, a former female subordinate in the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). Despite initial skepticism and two dropped investigations due to a lack of evidence, Gonoi persevered, taking her battle to social media and ultimately prompting a broader investigation by Japan’s Defense Ministry into sexual harassment within the JSDF.

The convicted men used martial arts techniques to restrain Gonoi and engage in lewd acts. While they admitted to pinning her down, they denied the lewd acts. The court sentenced them to two years in prison with a suspended sentence, potentially allowing them to avoid jail time if they do not commit any crimes within the next two years.

Gonoi, who endured physical and verbal sexual abuse during her time in the JSDF, expressed her determination to seek justice and prevent others from experiencing similar mistreatment. She filed both criminal and civil cases against the government and her alleged perpetrators. In response to the case, the Ministry of Defense acknowledged the abuse, offered a public apology, and dishonorably dismissed five servicemen while punishing four others.

A report commissioned by the Ministry of Defense highlighted the entrenched culture of harassment and fear within the Japanese military. Victims reported feeling ignored or “thrown in the rubbish” after disclosing their experiences. In August, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada acknowledged the need for substantial reforms.

Gonoi’s journey began with a childhood admiration for JSDF members who rescued her community after the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. However, her time at a JSDF station in Fukushima led to regular sexual harassment, including comments on her body and unwanted physical contact. The breaking point came when she was pinned to the floor by senior male officers who simulated sexual intercourse.

Despite initial dismissals and a lack of internal action within the JSDF, Gonoi’s story gained traction when she made her experiences public. It was this act of speaking out that compelled the JSDF to reconsider and further investigate the allegations.

